South Africa

SA's tax take rises more than 6% to R1.855-trillion in 2024/25 fiscal year

Healthy gains from personal income tax, helped by 'two pot' withdrawals

01 April 2025 - 16:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Collections were robust from the finance, community, wholesale and construction sectors, said Sars. File photo.
Collections were robust from the finance, community, wholesale and construction sectors, said Sars. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

South Africa collected a net R1.855-trillion of tax in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, more than 6% higher than the previous year, preliminary figures showed on Tuesday.

Sars said collections were robust from the finance, community, wholesale and construction sectors.

There were also healthy gains from personal income tax, helped partly by withdrawals under the “two pot” pension reform, Sars said.

The reform implemented last year allowed fund members to make partial withdrawals from their pension funds before retirement to help those members in financial distress.

READ MORE:

eThekwini's proposed budget will see hefty increases for lights and water

Hefty tariff increases prompted by bulk water and electricity bodies as well as the city’s service delivery failures dominated debate at eThekwini ...
News
2 hours ago

Fuel prices to plummet in April

Fuel prices will see significant drops at midnight, the second consecutive month of decreases to provide relief to motorists.
Motoring
3 hours ago

UPDATE: Ramaphosa makes last-ditch effort in meeting with Steenhuisen amid VAT deadlock

President Cyril Ramaphosa called an urgent meeting with DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday morning, the Presidency confirmed.
Politics
9 hours ago

NDUMISO MOKAKO | This grim reality is manufactured, but it can be redreamt

Fiscal policy is one of the most powerful instruments legislators, as creative participants in our theatre of social transformation, can wield
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Budget on a knife-edge as ANC seeks new talks with DA

Time running out as DA pushes long list of economic reforms as a condition for supporting budget on Wednesday
News
2 days ago

Budget crisis calls for tough choices and bold moves

Though Godongwana may tout the spirit of compromise in the GNU, his blandishments have so far failed to move the blue party on a VAT increase
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Free State man dies after fight with brother over 'injured dog' South Africa
  2. KZN woman grateful for survival after seeing both her sisters shot South Africa
  3. AfriForum's private prosecutions unit dismisses claims it's protecting ... South Africa
  4. #JusticeForCwecwe: Petition surges to more than 670,000 signatures as support ... South Africa
  5. Nedbank customers hit by online banking services outage South Africa

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes