South Africa

Suspect linked to shooting of KZN cop abandons bail application

Empangeni-based officer had responded to home invasion

01 April 2025 - 12:55 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Celimpilo Mkhwanazi, 26, is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in relation to the death of Capt Mandla Khubisa, 58, who came under fire when he responded to a home invasion last year.
Image: 123RF

A suspect linked to the death of a police captain who responded to a home invasion in Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal abandoned his bail application in the Mthunzini magistrate's court on Monday.

Celimpilo Mkhwanazi, 26, is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in relation to the murder of Capt Mandla Khubisa, 58. Khubisa was stationed at the Empangeni police station at the time of his death.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo, three suspects entered a house in the H2 section of Esikhaleni on December 14. They demanded cellphones and cash at gunpoint.

“Some of the victims managed to escape and ran to Khubisa’s house where they reported a house robbery in progress,” said Mhlongo.

When he arrived at the crime scene, the suspects shot at him and he returned fire.

Khubisa died at the scene and his service pistol was taken. His wife sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“One suspect was found dead in [a] house not far from the crime scene. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and four cellphones taken during the robbery,” said Mhlongo.

A case of house robbery, murder and attempted murder was reported at Esikhaleni police station.

Mhlongo said the next day police arrested Mkhwanazi for possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Investigations into Khubisa’s murder were continuing.

TimesLIVE

