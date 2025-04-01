South Africa

Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs

Vision is for Africa's largest automotive industrial park

01 April 2025 - 18:36
The Nissan car plant in Rosslyn.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

The City of Tshwane has revealed plans to build Africa's largest automotive assembly precinct in Rosslyn, creating 150,000 jobs.

The Rosslyn precinct is already home to four major automotive assemblers, BMW, Nissan, Tata and Iveco.

Economic development and spatial planning MMC Sarah Mabotsa said the vision is to build a 7,157ha precinct.

“The purpose and vision of the master plan is to transform this already important precinct into Africa's largest automotive industrial park,” she said.

“This strategic infrastructure project will be implemented in phases over an estimated 40-50 years of development. Investment from both the public and private sectors is required to fully implement the project.

“The project's plan to attract foreign and local direct investment into this multi- billion-rand infrastructure programme will transform Rosslyn and adjacent areas into a huge industrial park for economic growth and job creation.”

The plan was developed by the Automotive Industry Development Centre in partnership with the city and the Gauteng provincial government.

Mabotsa said public comments and participation was part of the process. Moreover, the plan had received support from all departments in the city.

“The energy and electricity department has confirmed there is sufficient bulk capacity to support the development and, as the city is a major landowner in the area, the master plan provides a route for the strategic use of the city's assets for the benefit of our residents.”

She emphasised the importance of job creation in the city.

“Tshwane is home to more than 4-million people and accounts for 25% of Gauteng's R133bn economy and about 9% of South Africa's total GDP. Unfortunately, still more than one in three people in the city who are seeking work are not able to find it because there are not enough jobs Stimulating our economy and supporting the growth of business is critical to enable more jobs to be created.”

TimesLIVE

