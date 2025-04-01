Two people have been hospitalised after a light aircraft crashed in Durban.
The crash was reported on Tuesday near Beachwood, just before Virginia Airport, north of Durban.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the aircraft was found in trees.
“Paramedics arrived at the scene and were shown to where a light aircraft was found in trees,” he said.
“Paramedics were informed there were two occupants in the plane at the time of the crash. They were transported privately for medical care.”
The scene was cordoned off for investigation.
The crash comes after another incident at the weekend when a light aircraft headed towards the same airport had to make an emergency landing on the beach near Durban’s blue lagoon.
The two men onboard the aircraft escaped without sustaining injuries.
A report confirmed the aircraft had suffered engine failure, which prompted the Virginia Airport air traffic authority, who were monitoring the plane, to recommend the pilot make an emergency landing at the nearby beach.
Two hospitalised after light aircraft crashes north of Durban
Image: ALS
