The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has distanced itself from a statement by a social media user, Joel Sangweni, who allegedly claimed to be a lecturer and boasted about intentionally failing South African students while favouring foreigners.
The university has condemned the remarks, saying they do not reflect its values or commitment to academic integrity.
The controversy began after Sangweni, in a now-viral Facebook post, made the inflammatory statement: “We don’t make money here, mina [loosely translated as “me”], I’m a lecturer, I will make your kids suffer and fail, those from Zimbabwe will pass with distinctions.”
The post quickly garnered outrage from social media users, many of whom saw it as an attack on South African students. The post sparked widespread discussions on Twitter and Facebook, with many calling for UJ to take immediate action.
In response, UJ clarified Sangweni was not a full-time employee of the university.
“Sangweni is not employed by the university in any capacity. He briefly served as a tutor in 2024,” it said.
This clarification came after social media users tagged UJ in their posts, demanding it take responsibility and address the issue.
“While Sangweni has claimed his account was hacked, UJ is investigating the matter. The university takes academic integrity seriously and will take strong steps, including legal action, against any person who, by omission or commission, undermines its commitment to academic integrity,” the university said.
TimesLIVE
UJ distances itself from claims by 'lecturer' who allegedly boasted about failing South African students
Image: University of Joannesburg
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has distanced itself from a statement by a social media user, Joel Sangweni, who allegedly claimed to be a lecturer and boasted about intentionally failing South African students while favouring foreigners.
The university has condemned the remarks, saying they do not reflect its values or commitment to academic integrity.
The controversy began after Sangweni, in a now-viral Facebook post, made the inflammatory statement: “We don’t make money here, mina [loosely translated as “me”], I’m a lecturer, I will make your kids suffer and fail, those from Zimbabwe will pass with distinctions.”
The post quickly garnered outrage from social media users, many of whom saw it as an attack on South African students. The post sparked widespread discussions on Twitter and Facebook, with many calling for UJ to take immediate action.
In response, UJ clarified Sangweni was not a full-time employee of the university.
“Sangweni is not employed by the university in any capacity. He briefly served as a tutor in 2024,” it said.
This clarification came after social media users tagged UJ in their posts, demanding it take responsibility and address the issue.
“While Sangweni has claimed his account was hacked, UJ is investigating the matter. The university takes academic integrity seriously and will take strong steps, including legal action, against any person who, by omission or commission, undermines its commitment to academic integrity,” the university said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Works of wit and wisdom: winners of the 2024 UJ Prize are announced
Seeing the world through a poetic lens
Church has role to play in fight against corruption, UJ panel hears
Man arrested after female UJ student forced into car on her way to campus
EDITORIAL | Events at the gates of UJ show the importance of punctuality
Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress
Former homeless waste picker struts UJ stage as he obtains master’s degree
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos