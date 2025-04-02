South Africa

Accountant who defrauded company gets 15 years

His actions resulted in setbacks for the company, leading to retrenchments

02 April 2025 - 20:20
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The actions of Jan Jacobus van Niekerk led to severe financial setbacks for the company, leading to retrenchments. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 39-year-old man who siphoned R8m from his employer between 2017 and 2022 has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

When imposing this sentence on Jan Jacobus van Niekerk on Wednesday, the Mmabatho specialised commercial crimes court consolidated all 157 counts of fraud and 53 counts of money laundering for sentencing. It handed down a 15-year sentence for fraud and a further five years for money laundering.

“The court ruled that the sentences would run concurrently, effectively resulting in 15 years of imprisonment,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.

When Van Niekerk was financial accountant at Botselo Mills, a company producing maize products such as super maize meal, samp, and rice near Delareyville, in the North West, he had access to the company's bank account and was authorised to transact within its banking system.

“Investigations revealed that between January 5 2017 and July 29 2022, he fraudulently created authorisation forms to release funds, misrepresenting transactions to divert company money into his six personal bank accounts.

“Posing as legitimate service providers, he siphoned over R8m from the company over six years. His actions resulted in severe financial setbacks for the company, leading to retrenchments. He was arrested and later released on bail.”

In court, Van Niekerk pleaded guilty to all charges.

“We welcome this sentence as a warning to others who may consider engaging in financial crimes,” said Rachel Makhari, North West director of public prosecutions.

TimesLIVE

These are some of the disgraced lawyers who stole from their clients

A total of 57 legal practitioners were disbarred or convicted of misconduct between 2018 and 2025.
News
1 day ago

Neighbour sentenced to 20 years for raping seven-year-old girl in Limpopo

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a seven-year-old girl in Mohodi village outside Polokwane, Limpopo.
News
1 day ago

Parents sentenced for child neglect after baby suffers severe burns

In a case of child neglect, the parents of a five-month-old infant were sentenced in the Calvinia regional court after their baby suffered severe ...
News
8 hours ago
