Churches council wants action as Baptists hit by sex abuse allegations

The Baptist Convention of SA is facing mounting pressure after serious sexual harassment allegations at the 2024 Baptist Youth Department summer camp.

Reports indicate that more than 11 young girls, including minors, were allegedly sexually harassed by a senior pastor who also serves in a senior position in the central Gauteng Baptist region.

The allegations, which surfaced through a viral social media post, claim that church leaders have kept quiet for three months despite repeated calls for accountability.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) said the Baptist Convention, a member of the SACC, told them that its executive and leadership were in the final stages of their investigation into the allegations.

The Rev Mzwandile Molo, general secretary of the SACC, said they expect to receive the report once their internal processes are complete.

Molo said the sexual abuse of minors is a gross sin.

He further emphasised that the SACC does not condone any misconduct by religious leaders.

“Where such allegations arise, the SACC believes they warrant the full weight of a thorough investigation. The church is no sanctuary for criminal conduct, and any perpetrators of abuse in any form should be reported to the police as any act of criminality must be referred to the criminal justice system,” Molo said.

Molo said SACC expects all its member churches to “live by the highest ethical standards of our faith”.

The SACC has encouraged its member churches to ensure the support of any congregants who may bring matters of abuse and misconduct to their attention.

“While the SACC does not operate as a regulatory body of churches, it must be made clear that it takes a dim view of any misconduct (sexual or otherwise) by any religious leader. Each of the member churches of the SACC has its individual protocols to follow when complaints of sexual misconduct are lodged against any of its ministers or leaders. Where the protocols do not exist, we encourage all our member churches to develop them, with clear consequences for those who are found to be in breach of them,” Molo said.

TimesLIVE understands that only a few of the victims, some under age, have spoken out.

Rev Thembelani Jentile of the Baptist Convention confirmed that the matter was being dealt with internally and a statement would be issued soon.

He refused to talk about the matter due to its sensitivity and the involvement of minors.

He said he would also have to get permission from the victims and their families.

He confirmed that he had taken the victims for counselling.

“I am going to protect all these children with all my might. I want them to be comfortable so that tomorrow if anything like this happens, they have faith in us that we can deal with these issues without them being exposed. I am going to act, I won't let it slide,” he said.

The Baptist Convention Youth Department's legal adviser advocate Koena Tsiri said he would not comment as the matter was sub judice and the report should be out soon.

