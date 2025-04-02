South Africa

POLL | Should there be subsidies to protect low-income households from new electricity tariffs?

02 April 2025 - 12:09 By TimesLIVE
The increased price of electricity will challenge low-income households. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

With Eskom's restructured electricity tariffs taking effect on April 1, consumers face a 12.74% average increase in electricity prices for the 2025/26 financial year.

However, some customers will experience larger increases while others will see smaller increases or even reductions in their monthly electricity bills.

The new structure includes three main residential tariff options, namely Homelight, Homepower, and Homeflex, each designed to suit different consumption patterns and needs.

Despite the intention to make pricing more equitable, many low-income households will be hit hard by the higher energy costs.

As the tariff changes come into effect, South Africans are left to consider whether subsidies are the best path forward for protecting low-income households or whether they would further complicate the issue.

What do you think? Should the government step in to provide financial relief to vulnerable households, or is it better to let the market reflect the true cost of electricity?

