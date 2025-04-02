South Africa

Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless

02 April 2025 - 13:04 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Two guards were recently hospitalised after armed suspects ambushed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the R74 near KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. File photo.
Image: ENSURE SECURITY

KwaZulu-Natal motor licensing offices will no longer accept bank notes as the transport department has gone cashless.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said the move, effective from April 1, is geared towards eliminating risks associated with cash amid a surge in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in the province.

On Monday, a CIT vehicle was ambushed on the M25 highway near KwaMashu township. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Three days earlier, an armoured vehicle was stopped on Selby Msimang Road in Edendale on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said suspects surrounded the vehicle and shot one guard before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash and firearms.

The incidents came after three suspects linked to CIT heists were killed during a shoot-out with police in Reservoir Hills.

The gang was allegedly linked to a spate of heists over three months.

“We are encouraged by the public, who have embraced the change and are using debit and credit cards in our motor licensing offices,” said Duma.

He said they believed embracing the digital evolution would help the department save money.

The 2024/205 financial year had seen the department collect R2.3bn from motor licensing offices across the province.

Duma said the money was being redirected to the treasury for allocation towards health, education, social services, water, electricity, building of houses, roads construction and other government departments.

Last month provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told business stakeholders to lobby support for crime fighting initiatives and said a move to a “cashless society” would go a long way towards alleviating business-related crime.

TimesLIVE

