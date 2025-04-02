After almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements, pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
Omotoso was cleared of rape and human trafficking by judge Irma Schoeman.
The leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) Church faced 63 charges with his co-accused and JDI members Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.
Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking
Image: Eugene Coetzee
After almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements, pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
Omotoso was cleared of rape and human trafficking by judge Irma Schoeman.
The leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) Church faced 63 charges with his co-accused and JDI members Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.
Sulani and Sitho were accused of having played a major role in recruiting young women to join the church and stay at the JDI mission houses in Durban where witnesses said Omotoso sexually assaulted several of them and made untoward sexual comments about them.
The accused maintained their innocence throughout the trial.
Schoeman said the cross-examination of the accused was of poor quality and the state failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
After the not guilty ruling, the three knelt in the court and began to pray while supporters celebrated the outcome.
This is developing a story.
The Herald
READ MORE:
Nelson Mandela Bay activist Pamela Mabini murdered
Judgment in case of televangelist Omotoso and co-accused set for April
Court dismisses rape and trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso's bid to have evidence thrown out
‘Deadly curses’ and big cash donations come to light at Omotoso trial
Witness repeatedly resisted Omotoso’s advances, court hears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos