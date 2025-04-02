South Africa

Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking

02 April 2025 - 11:27 By Herald Reporter
Pastor Timothy Omotoso was found not guilty of rape and human trafficking in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

After almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements, pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.

Omotoso was cleared of rape and human trafficking by judge Irma Schoeman.

The leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) Church faced 63 charges with his co-accused and JDI members Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

Sulani and Sitho were accused of having played a major role in recruiting young women to join the church and stay at the JDI mission houses in Durban where witnesses said Omotoso sexually assaulted several of them and made untoward sexual comments about them.

The accused maintained their innocence throughout the trial.

Schoeman said the cross-examination of the accused was of poor quality and the state failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

After the not guilty ruling, the three knelt in the court and began to pray while supporters celebrated the outcome.

This is developing a story.

The Herald

