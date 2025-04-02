An elderly woman died and three others were injured when a house caught fire in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police have opened an inquest docket.
“Police were called to a house on Edmundsbury Street in Belvedere, Tongaat. Upon arrival they found an elderly woman dead. It is suspected the woman died of burn wounds after the house she was in, with other occupants who were also injured, caught fire.”
Emergency services were called to the property after residents reported the fire.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and managed to rescue the three occupants.
Reaction Unit South Africa said they stabilised a woman who sustained multiple burns to her body and treated two men for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire was not immediately established.
TimesLIVE
Tongaat woman dies in house fire
Image: Reaction Unit
