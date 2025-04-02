Courtesy of SABC
The cross-examination of SAPS officer Capt Wesley Lombard in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues on Wednesday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The cross-examination of SAPS officer Capt Wesley Lombard in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues on Wednesday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cop questioned on alleged four-hour assault of accused in Joshlin Smith trial
Joshlin Smith trial hears mom's boyfriend was 'tortured by police'
Joshlin kidnap trial adjourned as 'Kelly' complains of nausea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos