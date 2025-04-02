South Africa

WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

02 April 2025 - 09:39 By TimesLIVE
The cross-examination of SAPS officer Capt Wesley Lombard in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues on Wednesday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

Cop questioned on alleged four-hour assault of accused in Joshlin Smith trial

The investigating officer in the kidnapping and human trafficking case of missing Joshlin Smith was grilled in the high court in Saldanha Bay on ...
News
23 hours ago

Joshlin Smith trial hears mom's boyfriend was 'tortured by police'

The investigating officer in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking case was quizzed in the high court in Saldanha Bay on Friday by the ...
News
4 days ago

Joshlin kidnap trial adjourned as 'Kelly' complains of nausea

Court proceedings were abruptly adjourned on Thursday when Raquel "Kelly" Smith told her attorney she felt nauseous and needed to vomit.
News
6 days ago
