WATCH | Pastor Timothy Omotoso court case

02 April 2025 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Gqeberha high court is expected to hand down judgment in the rape and human trafficking case of Timothy Omotoso.

The trial has been dragging since 2018 in part due to applications filed by Omotoso's legal team to have the court declare a mistrial.

READ MORE:

Judgment in case of televangelist Omotoso and co-accused set for April

The case against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, has been postponed until April 2 for ...
News
2 months ago

Case of Timothy Omotoso, co-accused set for closing arguments in January

The case of rape and human trafficking against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho was postponed on ...
News
3 months ago

Court dismisses rape and trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso's bid to have evidence thrown out

The Eastern Cape high court in Gqeberha has dismissed an application by televangelist Timothy Omotoso, 63, and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, ...
News
7 months ago
