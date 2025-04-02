The Gqeberha high court is expected to hand down judgment in the rape and human trafficking case of Timothy Omotoso.
The trial has been dragging since 2018 in part due to applications filed by Omotoso's legal team to have the court declare a mistrial.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Pastor Timothy Omotoso court case
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
