The department of home affairs says it has carried out the highest number of deportations of illegal immigrants in five years.
In the financial year ended March 31, 46,898 people were deported — an increase of 18% compared to the previous year.
Deportations for the preceding years were: 2020/21: 14,859; 21/22: 20,093; 22/23: 22,560; and 2023/24: 39,672.
Minister Leon Schreiber said the effectiveness of enforcement operations flows from improved collaboration between the department, the Border Management Authority, police and local law enforcement. “It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi.” Translated as plug the hole, this is a government policy to curb illegal mining.
The deportations over the past year exceed the number of deportations conducted by France (22,000) and Germany (20,000) combined over the same period, the department said.
“The fact that Home Affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the EU, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over,” Schreiber said.
“This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”
TimesLIVE
Deportations by home affairs surge by 18%
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo
The department of home affairs says it has carried out the highest number of deportations of illegal immigrants in five years.
In the financial year ended March 31, 46,898 people were deported — an increase of 18% compared to the previous year.
Deportations for the preceding years were: 2020/21: 14,859; 21/22: 20,093; 22/23: 22,560; and 2023/24: 39,672.
Minister Leon Schreiber said the effectiveness of enforcement operations flows from improved collaboration between the department, the Border Management Authority, police and local law enforcement. “It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi.” Translated as plug the hole, this is a government policy to curb illegal mining.
The deportations over the past year exceed the number of deportations conducted by France (22,000) and Germany (20,000) combined over the same period, the department said.
“The fact that Home Affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the EU, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over,” Schreiber said.
“This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy
23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers
2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi
Decisive action taken against border corruption: home affairs minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos