Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya punts successes as he nears end of term

More than 17,100 arrests, 12,600 court appearances and 4,677 convictions

03 April 2025 - 20:44 By Mfundo Mkhize
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya has credited the Hawks personnel for not having been on the wrong side of the law during his period at the helm.
Image: X/@GovernmentZA

Outgoing head of the Hawks Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says more than 17,136 arrests were made after he took over the position in June 2018.

This saw more than 4,677 convictions of suspects during the period up to the last quarter of the financial year. More than 12,607 suspects appeared in court during the period.

“The record is commendable, looking at the personnel that we have,” said Lebeya, whose term of office will end on May 30.

Lebeya was speaking during a send-off ceremony attended by the unit's top brass at Durban Central Police Station on Thursday.

He said there were 31 arrests and 13 convictions on police killings which resulted in 10 life sentences handed down in different courts.

He said on May 9, a quarterly report will be presented while a legacy report is set to be presented on May 31.

[Lebeya] never interfered with the work but instead gave guidance and leadership.
Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, Hawks provincial head

“It's been a fulfilling assignment to deposit success,” Lebeya said.

He credited the Hawks personnel for not having been on the wrong side of the law during his period at the helm.

Lebeya was hailed for his vision and commitment by the Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, who said his vision had a profound impact on the organisation. “We all benefited from your leadership,” said Senona.

He said under Lebeya’s leadership, efforts were made in arresting and combating the scourge of fraud and corruption in municipalities. It was the 2021 civil unrest which also saw Lebeya’s leadership shine when more than 68 people were prosecuted.

“It was a first case of its kind. We believe the situation will never again happen,” said Senona. 

He said Lebeya's leadership had ensured guidance was provided.

“You never interfered with the work but instead gave guidance and leadership. You will leave a long-lasting impact,” said Senona.

