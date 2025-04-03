South Africa

‘He’s not going to stop’: Cheryl Zondi warns Omotoso’s acquittal could lead to worse outcomes

03 April 2025 - 21:33
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Tearful Cheryl Zondi who testified in the rape and human trafficking trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso broke down as the verdict was handed down
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in the Timothy Omotoso trial, gave an emotional response to the judgment warning of the potential dangers of Omotoso being acquitted.

“He's not going stop. It's in his nature and I feel that this is kind of enabling him. I think things may only get worse from here,” she said. 

The Nigerian televangelist and his two co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho faced 32 charges, including racketeering, trafficking in people, rape and sexual assault.

Their trial, which began in 2018, had been long and protracted, with multiple delays due to various legal obstacles.

Judge Irma Schoeman of the Gqeberha High Court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of the accused of all charges.

Reflecting on the immense toll the case has taken on her life and others, a tearful Zondi questioned if the eight-year legal battle had been worth it.

“All sorts of fabrications spread about us online when we're walking down the street. Our lives have never been the same after coming out about this, and one has to wonder if this is what the last eight years of our lives has come down to,” said Zondi.

Zondi highlighted the reality that still weighs heavily on her. 

“The main concern wasn't even knowing what he did to us, it's knowing that he is not going to stop. He's going to continue doing this to other women and other girls. And that's what we wanted to stop. That's what we wanted to prevent. To say it ends with us and it's not going to go any further,” she said. 

Zondi believes the outcome of the case will make Omotoso bold.

“He is definitely going to be more pompous and believe that this is an act of God and it's not,” she said.

Zondi said the legal system’s failure to convict may inadvertently encourage further criminality.

“The evil prevails in this world and it's really unfortunate,” said Zondi.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali acknowledged the challenges that have plagued the case since the arrest of the trio in 2017.

Tyali said the trial’s numerous setbacks, which included interlocutory applications, caused delays and complications in presenting the evidence.

The acquittal has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the National Prosecuting Authority and the handling of high-profile cases.

After the verdict, the parliamentary committee announced plans to summon the NPA to provide an explanation for the perceived weaknesses in their case.

The chair of the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, Xola Nqola, expressed concern and referenced the recent murder of community activist Pamela Mabini, who was shot dead in her car in the driveway of her home in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha.

Mabini was a strong advocate for the rights of women and children and also supported witnesses in the Omotoso case.

Activist group Woman for Change has voiced its strong disapproval of the judgment, launching a petition and calling for a demonstration at the Union Buildings on April 11.

The group is demanding that gender-based violence and femicide be declared a national disaster in South Africa, a move it believes is necessary to address the growing crisis of violence against women in the country. 

TimesLIVE

