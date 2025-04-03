South Africa

KZN man shot and killed while driving

03 April 2025 - 20:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A man believed to be in his twenties was shot and killed in KZN.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been gunned down at the corner of Che Guevara and Cleaver roads in Davenport, Umbilo in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to a shooting incident shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find multiple security personnel in attendance with the area cornered off. Paramedics were shown to a vehicle which had crashed into a wall on the side of the road,” said Jamieson.

He said paramedics assessed a male in his twenties in the vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. “Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

He said the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however police were in attendance and would be investigating further.

TimesLIVE

