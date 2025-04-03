South Africa

No fixed address: Joburg family murder suspect disowned by father

03 April 2025 - 13:41
Ahben Pillay in the Randburg magistrate's court for allegedly stabbing his mother and his brother to death. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A Johannesburg man accused of murdering his mother and brother by stabbing them with a knife multiple times has nowhere to live because his father doesn't want anything to do with him. 

This emerged in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday during Ahben Pillay's brief appearance. 

Pillay, 38, told his lawyer he would stay with his surviving parent if granted bail. However, prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor told the court the investigating officer spoke to Pillay's father and he “doesn't want anything to do with the accused”. 

The case has been postponed to April 10.

Cynthia Packery and Mishan Pillay were murdered at a residential complex in Ferndale, Randburg, on March 12. At the time, Pillay was out on bail for an attempted murder which occurred in June 2022 when he allegedly shot at a man with an air rifle in Buccleuch, Sandton.

READ MORE:

Randburg man out on bail for attempted murder ‘stabs and kills’ mother and brother

The case against Ahben Pillay, 38, who allegedly fatally stabbed his mother and brother on March 12 in Ferndale, Randburg was postponed to April 3 ...
News
6 days ago

Four men shot dead, survivor with bullet wounds hid in Lenasia toilet

Police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident in Lenasia South on Wednesday
News
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Correctional services minister needs to tighten the lock on high-risk parolees

The sheer volume of parolees makes evaluation and monitoring a laborious task
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Zimbabwean man arrested for Marry Me murders abandons bail

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man who is charged with six counts of murder after a violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve last ...
News
1 day ago

'A number of high-risk parolees committing further offences': minister

Rape, robbery, murder and culpable homicide are among offences committed by 30% of parolees released in the Cape Flats area between January 2024 and ...
News
2 days ago
