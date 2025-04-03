South Africa

PowerBall winner hid R47.8m ticket under mattress to let it sink in

03 April 2025 - 11:45
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the winner's first acts of generosity will be to donate a portion of his winnings to a local church. File photo.
One of the winner's first acts of generosity will be to donate a portion of his winnings to a local church. File photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

When the new multimillionaire who bagged R47.8m in the PowerBall Plus jackpot on March 28 realised he had won a fortune, he tucked the winning ticket under his mattress and took a few days to let the shock sink in.

The KwaZulu-Natal resident purchased the life-changing ticket with a R45 wager and selected his numbers manually.

“I can't even think of what I'm going to do with all this money. All I know is as an unemployed person I have been yearning to live a better life. I just want to be happy,” the winner said.

Unmarried and without children, he plans to use his newfound wealth to bring positive change to his life and the lives of others.

One of his first acts of generosity will be to donate a portion of his winnings to a local church.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza applauded the winner’s humility and vision.

“This is the kind of story that reminds us of the life-changing power of the National Lottery. We congratulate our newest multimillionaire and are here to support him every step of the way with trauma counselling and financial advice to help him plan for a secure future,” she said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Winner of R10.8m lotto jackpot plans to buy a 'comfortable, beautiful home' for his family

The winner had to check his ticket about 10 times to make sure he had really won.
News
2 weeks ago

'Fresh talent': SABC launches new telenovela 'Amalanga Awafani'

The national broadcaster hosted the launch of the telenovela at Canelands, Ballito, where people gathered to meet the show's cast.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

‘I’m excited to better my life and that of my family’: self-employed father bags R8.4m in Lotto Plus 1 jackpot

A self-employed father who won R8.4m in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot in last Wednesday's draw plans to buy a car and grow his business.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking South Africa
  2. Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches News
  3. Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs South Africa
  4. Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless South Africa
  5. These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March news

Latest Videos

European shares sink as Trump's tariffs escalate trade war | REUTERS
Trump's tariffs spark global stock selloff |REUTERS