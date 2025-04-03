South Africa

Search on for man accused of killing older brother in Mpumalanga

03 April 2025 - 06:43 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are searching for a man who allegedly fatally stabbed his brother. Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed deep concern, saying: “People should seek peaceful ways to resolve disputes instead of resorting to violence.” File photo.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly fatally stabbed his brother. Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed deep concern, saying: “People should seek peaceful ways to resolve disputes instead of resorting to violence.” File photo.
Image: 123RF

A 65-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Magogeni near Malelane, prompting a police search for his brother, aged 44. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officials were called out just before 6pm on Tuesday to the Magogeni Mhlaba royal kraal. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that there was an argument between the siblings and the victim was stabbed. The suspect is said to have fled the scene thereafter.”

The younger brother is being sought for questioning and is asked to contact the police. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS App. Alternatively, members of the public can call Det-Capt James Khoza at 076 412 3745.

“All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Ndubane said. 

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, expressed deep concern, saying: “People should seek peaceful ways to resolve disputes instead of resorting to violence.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Expectations, comparisons and lack of emotional connection can fuel sibling rivalry: expert

Drug and alcohol abuse by one or both parties are often associated with siblicide, says Prof Melanie Moen
News
1 month ago

Randburg man out on bail for attempted murder ‘stabs and kills’ mother and brother

The case against Ahban Pillay, 38, who allegedly fatally stabbed his mother and brother on March 12 in Ferndale, Randburg was postponed to April 3 ...
News
5 days ago

Youth accused of killing 3-year-old brother has history of schizophrenia, suffers delusions, court hears

An 18-year-old youth from Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, accused of killing his three-year-old brother has been diagnosed with a mental health ...
News
1 month ago

‘We’ve lost two sons’: family of young man accused of killing three-year-old brother

Ikemetse Tsheole remanded in custody, expected to return to court on March 13
News
1 month ago

Free State man dies after fight with brother over 'injured dog'

A 29-year-old man from a farm near Warden has been arrested on a charge of murder.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking South Africa
  2. Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs South Africa
  3. Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless South Africa
  4. These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March news
  5. Land reform department launches Electronic Deeds Registration System South Africa

Latest Videos

NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case dismissed for good | REUTERS
The US ‘shall not take over Greenland,’ says Denmark’s PM | Reuters