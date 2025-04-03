Johannesburg metro police's anti-drug unit arrested two alleged drug kingpins in Midrand on Thursday.
During the bust, police found suspected crystal meth at a shop believed to have been used as a drug den.
The operation was led by the Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, after authorities received a tip-off.
He said authorities have been after the pair for several months.
According to Tshwaku, the crystal meth discovered was worth more than R200,000.
“Midrand is starting to be a drug den now. There are Nigerian kingpins here. We have managed to nab one of the kingpins. This thing is killing our people, it must stop,” he said.
Two drug 'kingpins' nabbed in Midrand
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Tshwaku further warned law enforcement to stop collecting and buying drugs from drug dealers. He said they should instead work together to fight this unlawful activity.
Tshwaku's comment follows one of the phones of the suspects allegedly receiving a call from a law enforcement officer as the raid was on. The officers then went through his contact list, which allegedly had a long list of law enforcement officers, including other high-profile people.
“We are going to shut down Midrand totally. We don't want any drugs here,” he said.
Tshwaku said crime fighting operations would continue in various areas that have drug dens, such as Hillbrow and the MTN taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD.
TimesLIVE
