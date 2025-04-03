Other people also shared messages saying when they called him to order, he swore at them.
Speaking to Sowetan, the university's spokesperson Kashini Maistry said the university was aware of Dilaolo's remarks and that the institution was “actively” investigating the allegations as they are committed to building a society where women and children feel safe.
“The matter is under investigation by the university, so we cannot provide further comment. Sol Plaatje University condemns all forms of gender-based violence (GBV) and harm in the strongest terms. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance to GBV on our campuses. Universities are a microcosm of society, and we must therefore ensure that we lead from the front in stemming the deadly tide of GBV.”
While it has been stated that Dilaolo is studying BEd Foundation Phase Teaching at the institution, Maistry declined to confirm that. “The university is not in a position to divulge personal information about any individual,” she said. “Investigations are confidential and the university is not in a position to comment on active investigations.”
SowetanLIVE
Varsity probes student's derogatory comments on raped seven-year-old
'We reaffirm our zero-tolerance to GBV on our campuses'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Sol Plaatjie University in the Northern Cape has confirmed it is investigating comments by a student allegedly training to be a teacher at the institution, who made jokes on social media about the seven-year-old girl who was raped at Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, last October.
Kaelo Dilaolo is one of the many people who took to social media in the wake of the news of the child's rape, making sexual remarks about her in connection with the rape.
This came to light after other students shared a WhatsApp message in which he made fun of Cwecwe's rape.
When he was criticised, he allegedly wrote: “I’m joking sister, I was not the one who raped your [girl's name withheld].”
Other people also shared messages saying when they called him to order, he swore at them.
Speaking to Sowetan, the university's spokesperson Kashini Maistry said the university was aware of Dilaolo's remarks and that the institution was “actively” investigating the allegations as they are committed to building a society where women and children feel safe.
“The matter is under investigation by the university, so we cannot provide further comment. Sol Plaatje University condemns all forms of gender-based violence (GBV) and harm in the strongest terms. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance to GBV on our campuses. Universities are a microcosm of society, and we must therefore ensure that we lead from the front in stemming the deadly tide of GBV.”
While it has been stated that Dilaolo is studying BEd Foundation Phase Teaching at the institution, Maistry declined to confirm that. “The university is not in a position to divulge personal information about any individual,” she said. “Investigations are confidential and the university is not in a position to comment on active investigations.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Government warns against 'reckless' use of social media in the #justiceforCwecwe matter
Decision to deregister school linked to alleged rape of seven-year-old revoked
WATCH | Wiseman Mncube urges men to rally behind #JusticeForCwecwe
IN PICS | #JusticeForCwecwe march starts across South Africa
Five rape crisis organisations you need to keep on your radar
Mzansi Act Now and celebrities to protest against rape in Matatiele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos