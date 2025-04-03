South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

03 April 2025 - 08:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting at Saldanha Bay on the Cape West Coast.

READ MORE:

Cop questioned on alleged four-hour assault of accused in Joshlin Smith trial

The investigating officer in the kidnapping and human trafficking case of missing Joshlin Smith was grilled in the high court in Saldanha Bay on ...
News
1 day ago

External pressure in Joshlin Smith case led to coerced confession: defence

The defence in the trial of the alleged kidnapping and human trafficking case of missing Joshlin Smith has argued that the police investigating the ...
News
15 hours ago

Joshlin Smith trial hears mom's boyfriend was 'tortured by police'

The investigating officer in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking case was quizzed in the high court in Saldanha Bay on Friday by the ...
News
5 days ago

Joshlin kidnap trial adjourned as 'Kelly' complains of nausea

Court proceedings were abruptly adjourned on Thursday when Raquel "Kelly" Smith told her attorney she felt nauseous and needed to vomit.
News
6 days ago

Kelly told me 'Joshlin isn't in Saldanha Bay any more': investigating officer

Capt Wesley Lombard questioned Kelly Smith about her statement but she could not give an answer nor explain how she knew this information, simply ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Joshlin's real story may never be told, but there are others out there

Joshlin was one of 697 children who went missing in the 2023/24 financial year, according to the police. Of these, 225 have never been found
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking South Africa
  2. Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs South Africa
  3. Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches News
  4. Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless South Africa
  5. These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March news

Latest Videos

Vhavenda kingship court battle
Israel says will seize large parts of Gaza, evacuate people | REUTERS