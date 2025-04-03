South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda kingship court battle

03 April 2025 - 10:51 By TimesLIVE
Former Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify on Thursday in a court challenge brought by his niece, Princess Masindi Ramabulana. 

Prince Ramabulana's certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda was withdrawn on April 12 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal. 

READ MORE:

ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be VhaVenda king

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal by Toni Peter Mphephu Ramabulana against a judgment which set aside the ...
News
3 years ago

Zuma's appointment of VhaVenda king unconstitutional, invalid - SCA

Former president Jacob Zuma made an illegal decision during his term in office - being chastised by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) for incorrectly ...
News
5 years ago

VhaVenda king promises to pay back the money

VhaVenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana has offered to repay “any amount which will be shown to have been proceeds of the illegalities” in the ongoing ...
News
6 years ago

Venda King drawn into VBS Mutual Bank drama

Until recently‚ the only thing that would have probably kept VhaVenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana awake at night was the looming Supreme Court of ...
Business Times
6 years ago
