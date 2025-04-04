After health problems and setbacks, determined student finally realises university dream

From financial hardships to mental illness challenges, Dikeledi Masekoameng's road to acquire her civil engineering qualification was not short of challenges.
The 28-year-old recently graduated from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) with a BEng honours degree in civil engineering, which she obtained with an average of 60%.
Originally from Ga-Thoka in Mankweng, Limpopo, Masekoameng dropped out of medical school at Wits University in 2016 due to financial difficulties, but she refused to give up on furthering her studies.
After taking a break for a year that included going back to Limpopo, Masekoameng told herself she would return to Johannesburg stronger.
“I decided to quit medicine and pursue a shorter course. I owed Wits more than R200,000 and had no means to pay it back, and that was partly why I decided to change courses,” she said.
While in her second year at UJ, Masekoameng experienced mental health challenges and said she would sometimes have suicidal thoughts, but that didn't stop her pursuit of success.
She said she used mental health services and support offered at the university.
“Growing up I was told my mother was a brilliant woman. My mother became an alcoholic and couldn’t succeed so that scared me. I would sleep and hear a voice saying, ‘if you don’t push now, you know where you’re going to end’,” she said.
Her academic journey was filled with many challenges, including failing some modules.
“In 2022, I had to register for the remaining modules and passed everything.”
In her final year, she had to go back home again as she couldn't pay her fees and had failed three modules.
“Growing up I never used to smoke or drink. I started drinking in tertiary because of depression. I was diagnosed with depression and other illnesses.”
She said she had no choice but to fundraise so she could register and complete her degree.
Realising the power of social media, and how other people were previously helped by strangers online, she ran a campaign to raise funds for her registration.
She needed about R4,000, and her uncle gave her R2,500.
The rest of the money came from Good Samaritans online.
“I made a plea on X, and people were donating. It was ranging from R10 to R100 and R200 but it all helped towards paying for my registration and realising my dream,” she said.
In 2023, she returned to her studies and passed all her modules.
She said she was blessed to have a supportive grandmother and uncle who didn’t give up on her.
“My uncle was my biggest fan. His validations kept me going.”
Masekoameng graduated on March 20.
