Madlala and her team were invited by Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku to cover the operation. However, as Madlala and her camera operator began reporting from the scene, Malete allegedly pushed and pulled them, obstructing their ability to continue with the coverage.
Madlala can be heard on a video saying to the officer: “Don’t pull me, you can’t manhandle us.”
The camera operator also faced similar treatment. The officer allegedly continued to engage in aggressive behaviour despite Madlala’s objections.
Addressing the incident on national television, Tshwaku expressed regret over the altercation. “The incident that happened was actually very unfortunate,” he said.
Tshwaku said the media presence at the police station had initially been permitted for interviews but the police leadership later requested the media to wait outside when evidence was being processed.
“So the incident was very unfortunate, and the advice is that you need to go to the Ipid so that Ipid can do the investigation.”
News channel to file complaint after reporter 'manhandled' by police officer
Image: Newzroom Afrika
Newzroom Afrika is to take action against a police officer involved in an altercation with one of its reporters, Nqobile Madlala, while covering a drug bust in Midrand.
The news channel condemned the actions of the officer who allegedly manhandled Madlala and her camera operator during the incident.
The channel expressed its strong disapproval on its X account.
“Newzroom Afrika strongly condemns the actions of SA Police Service (SAPS) officer Col Malete against our reporter. Newzroom Afrika will be handling this matter directly with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and SAPS through a formal complaint,” it said.
The altercation took place during a report about a successful drug bust, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals after a month-long investigation by the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD).
Tshwaku acknowledged that the police officers, other than senior officials, had not been briefed about the operation, which may have contributed to the tension at the scene.
He emphasised the importance of addressing violence against women.
“We will help you to contact the Ipid so that you can lay a complaint. Then there will be an investigation, and all of that, and you will be brought in and the officer will be brought in to explain himself in terms of what his story is.”
Tshwaku also emphasised the necessity of allowing the media to report on operations for public awareness.
“Media freedom is very keen in terms of the operations. We need to show the public in terms of what is actually happening.”
