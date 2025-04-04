Chikunga confirmed that the now eight-year-old may have been abused multiple times.
There may be other victims in Cwecwe case, says minister Sindisiwe Chikunga
Image: Freddy Mavunda
A seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a school in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape may not be the only one, says minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga.
It was crucial to ensure the investigation encompassed all potential victims, she said.
“We have to do that so we know whether the victim we're talking about is the only victim.”
Speaking to the media in Matatiele on Thursday, Chikunga said she was working with other stakeholders to investigate the matter.
“It is important that we get to the bottom of it and invite other stakeholders to help go to these schools and other private schools and interview children so those who may have not come forward, if it may have happened to them, they can also come forward,” she said.
State declined to prosecute in Cwecwe case in November due to insufficient evidence: Mchunu
