South Africa

There may be other victims in Cwecwe case, says minister Sindisiwe Chikunga

04 April 2025 - 15:45
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga. File photo.
Minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a school in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape may not be the only one, says minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga.

It was crucial to ensure the investigation encompassed all potential victims, she said.

“We have to do that so we know whether the victim we're talking about is the only victim.”

Speaking to the media in Matatiele on Thursday, Chikunga said she was working with other stakeholders to investigate the matter.

“It is important that we get to the bottom of it and invite other stakeholders to help go to these schools and other private schools and interview children so those who may have not come forward, if it may have happened to them, they can also come forward,” she said.

State declined to prosecute in Cwecwe case in November due to insufficient evidence: Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the National Prosecuting Authority declined in November to prosecute in the alleged rape case of a seven-year-old ...
News
2 hours ago

Chikunga confirmed that the now eight-year-old may have been abused multiple times.

“There is no question as to whether there was rape — there was. As a matter of fact, from the information we have heard, there is a possibility that it was not the first time Cwecwe was raped.”

The incident, which took place about five months ago, recently gained traction on social media as many have urged the government to work harder to arrest those involved in the case.

The controversy led to Eastern Cape education MRC Fundile Gade announcing the department had decided to deregister the school involved. This was after the principal’s refusal to co-operate with the investigation by declining to undergo DNA testing. However, after further consultations with the justice department and the police, the department rescinded its decision to close the school.

Meanwhile, the police have ramped up their investigation. National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has deployed family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit head Maj-Gen Mmantsheke Lekhele to lead the team dealing with the case, assisted by two colonels specialising in forensic social work, in addition to the investigating officer. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Varsity probes student's derogatory comments on raped seven-year-old

Sol Plaatjie University in the Northern Cape has confirmed it is investigating comments by a student allegedly training to be a teacher at the ...
News
22 hours ago

Five rape crisis organisations you need to keep on your radar

As gender-based violence cases continue to shock South Africans, we look at who to call for yourself or a loved one.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Wiseman Mncube urges men to rally behind #JusticeForCwecwe

"I have a child nearly the same age as Cwecwe."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN PICS | #JusticeForCwecwe march starts across South Africa

A petition calling for justice for a seven-year-old girl known as Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped a school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, has gained ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Accountant who defrauded company gets 15 years South Africa
  2. Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches News
  3. NDPP Shamila Batohi steps in after acquittal of pastor Timothy Omotoso South Africa
  4. PowerBall winner hid R47.8m ticket under mattress to let it sink in South Africa
  5. No fixed address: Joburg family murder suspect disowned by father South Africa

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters