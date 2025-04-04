Courtesy of SABC News
Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Friday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
External pressure in Joshlin Smith case led to coerced confession: defence
WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Doctor testifies in Joshlin Smith trial if accused was assaulted he would have more severe injuries
Cop questioned on alleged four-hour assault of accused in Joshlin Smith trial
Joshlin Smith trial hears mom's boyfriend was 'tortured by police'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos