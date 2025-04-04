South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

04 April 2025
Courtesy of SABC News

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Friday.

READ MORE:

External pressure in Joshlin Smith case led to coerced confession: defence

The defence in the trial of the alleged kidnapping and human trafficking case of missing Joshlin Smith has argued that the police investigating the ...
1 day ago

WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

The cross-examination of SAPS officer Capt Wesley Lombard in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues on Wednesday at the ...
2 days ago

Doctor testifies in Joshlin Smith trial if accused was assaulted he would have more severe injuries

The doctor who examined one of the accused in the Joshlin Smith's kidnapping and human trafficking case testified in court on Thursday that when he ...
13 hours ago

Cop questioned on alleged four-hour assault of accused in Joshlin Smith trial

The investigating officer in the kidnapping and human trafficking case of missing Joshlin Smith was grilled in the high court in Saldanha Bay on ...
2 days ago

Joshlin Smith trial hears mom's boyfriend was 'tortured by police'

The investigating officer in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking case was quizzed in the high court in Saldanha Bay on Friday by the ...
6 days ago
