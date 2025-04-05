It was all systems go on Thursday when members of a multidisciplinary law enforcement team struck in Tshwane and rescued a 50-year-old woman who was kidnapped in Ga-Rankuwa on Tuesday.
According to a police report shared by a law enforcement source, three suspects — two women and a man aged between 34 and 57 — were arrested for kidnapping and robbery.
The South African Police Service, in a statement on its website, said the collaborative effort between police from Akasia and Ga-Rankuwa included the crime intelligence unit, the Tshwane Flying Squad, bank forensic investigation team and Tshwane Metro Police K9 unit.
“The victim's son reported her missing and it was later discovered that funds were withdrawn from the victim's bank account,” the statement read.
Police investigations led to two suspects at a house in Karenpark, Akasia, where the victim was being held. She was rescued and provided with medical treatment before being united with her family. “Police further recovered a white Polo vehicle, allegedly used in the kidnapping. Police investigations continue.”
The three suspects will appear soon in the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate's court.
Gauteng police management commended the swift response by members, which led to the successful rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects.
According to the police report TimesLIVE has seen, the victim was found in an outbuilding of a house in Akasia in Pretoria North and police confiscated the white Polo, false registration plates, cellphones, cash and bank cards.
Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested
Image: SAPS web
