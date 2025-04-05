South Africa

Six suspects nabbed in raid on Standerton drug lab

05 April 2025 - 15:49
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Six suspects – believed to be Mozambicans – were arrested on Friday when police raided a suspected drug lab in Standerton.
Image: Supplied

Six suspects — believed to be Mozambicans — were arrested on Friday when Mpumalanga police raided a suspected drug lab in Standerton.

Police said on Saturday the Hawks’ Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation unit raided a warehouse in the Standerton industrial area where a number of chemicals were stored.

Three suspects were arrested at the lab.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of a fourth suspect believed to be their employer,” police said in a statement. 

“The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, crime intelligence, and K9 advanced to a farm nearby where more chemicals and machinery believed to be used in the manufacturing of drugs were found.”

Two more suspects were arrested on the farm.

“The estimated value of the recovered substances and machinery is estimated to be R20m. The exact figure will be available after proper analysis.” 

A team from the forensic science laboratory's chemistry section was already on the scene for further investigation, police said. 

“A BMW X5 that belongs to one of the suspects was also seized for further investigation.” 

The Mpumalanga provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Maj-Gen Nico Gerber, applauded members for a job well done.

“There have been a number of drug related cases reported in Standerton. Hawks members were tasked to monitor and expand our network to focus on drug-related cases. Members responded and this seizure is the result of commitment and hard work. The collaboration between different stakeholders led to the success, ” he said. 

TimesLIVE

