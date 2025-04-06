A 34-year-old man has been arrested for murder after his girlfriend was beaten to death in the early hours of Sunday in Brandfort in the Free State.
Sgt Palesa Thabane said police received a call at 2.45am on Sunday, summoning them to an address in Nonzamo Park in Brandfort.
“On their arrival they discovered the lifeless body of a 38-year-old African woman lying on the bedroom floor. The body was covered in blood and she had sustained severe injuries to her upper arm and face,” Thabane said.
She said it appeared the woman had allegedly been beaten repeatedly with a wooden stick by her boyfriend, who accused her of cheating on him.
“The victim was declared dead on the scene and police are investigating a case of murder. They have confiscated a wooden stick covered in blood stains.”
Thabane said the boyfriend was arrested and would appear in the Brandfort magistrate's court on Monday.
Free State man allegedly beats girlfriend to death after accusing her of cheating on him
Victim dies in a pool of blood with severe injuries to face and arm
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
