South Africa

Free State man allegedly beats girlfriend to death after accusing her of cheating on him

Victim dies in a pool of blood with severe injuries to face and arm

06 April 2025 - 12:10
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 34-year-old Free State man has been arrested for beating his girlfriend to death. She died in a pool of blood on the floor after he accused her of cheating on him.
ANOTHER GBV MURDER A 34-year-old Free State man has been arrested for beating his girlfriend to death. She died in a pool of blood on the floor after he accused her of cheating on him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for murder after his girlfriend was beaten to death in the early hours of Sunday in Brandfort in the Free State. 

Sgt Palesa Thabane said police received a call at 2.45am on Sunday, summoning them to an address in Nonzamo Park in Brandfort. 

“On their arrival they discovered the lifeless body of a 38-year-old African woman lying on the bedroom floor. The body was covered in blood and she had sustained severe injuries to her upper arm and face,” Thabane said. 

She said it appeared the woman had allegedly been beaten repeatedly with a wooden stick by her boyfriend, who accused her of cheating on him. 

“The victim was declared dead on the scene and police are investigating a case of murder. They have confiscated a wooden stick covered in blood stains.” 

Thabane said the boyfriend was arrested and would appear in the Brandfort magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

No fixed address: Joburg family murder suspect disowned by father

A Johannesburg man accused of murdering his mother and brother by stabbing them with a knife multiple times has nowhere to live because his father ...
News
3 days ago

Relative of slain ANC official in court for 'R130,000 hit'

A relative of former ANC deputy chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Zibuse Mlaba appeared briefly in the Camperdown regional court on Friday in connection ...
Politics
2 days ago

Two life terms for man who raped and murdered his eight-day-old baby

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the two life terms meted out to Hugo Ferreira, a 37-year-old man from Carletonville who raped ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Johannesburg youth march against GBV after alleged rape of child South Africa
  2. KZN premier to visit family after double murder South Africa
  3. Man found guilty of raping GBV activist Andisiwe Kawa 14 years ago South Africa
  4. Men should have a ‘not in my name’ attitude against GBV: premier Ntuli Politics
  5. LISTEN | ‘Men, you don’t own women’: ANC’s Mbalula slams GBV Politics

Most read

  1. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa
  2. Man who tried to smuggle millions out of SA ordered to pay R200,000 South Africa
  3. NDPP Shamila Batohi steps in after acquittal of pastor Timothy Omotoso South Africa
  4. Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May South Africa
  5. WATCH | Shocking CCTV footage captures drunk driver ploughing into Cape Town ... news

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters