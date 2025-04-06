A three-day high-impact operation led to the arrests of two suspects in connection with a hijacking and kidnapping incident in Limpopo in January.
The suspects, both aged 37, were among targeted suspects linked to multiple cases of armed robbery, carjacking and kidnapping in the Sekhukhune district.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashab said the first suspect was arrested on Friday in Leeufontein.
“The suspect was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms with obliterated serial numbers, along with several rounds of live ammunition, including rifle rounds. He has been positively linked to a January hijacking and kidnapping incident that occurred in Jane Furse,” she said.
Mashaba said the alleged mastermind was found in Mpumalanga at his residence in Koedoespoort.
“Upon confrontation, the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended. He was found in possession of a firearm and live ammunition and a thorough search of his premises led to the recovery of cache of additional ammunition,” she said.
Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the work by the Sekhukhune tracking and investigation team.
Mashaba said both suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
“The suspects are expected to appear soon, facing charges including kidnapping, carjacking, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. They will also be linked to additional cases under investigation by Motetema SAPS,” she said.
Suspects linked to hijacking, kidnapping in Limpopo in January arrested
Image: File/Stock Photo
