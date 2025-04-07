South Africa

Brothers sentenced for raping their minor cousin in 2014

The older brother, who was an adult when he raped the minor, was sentenced to life and his brother sentenced to 10 years.

07 April 2025 - 18:42
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The victim's younger sister discovered a letter written by the victim. Stock photo.
The victim's younger sister discovered a letter written by the victim. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Gqeberha regional court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life and his 22-year-old brother to 10 years' imprisonment for the rape of their minor cousin 11 years ago.

The crimes occurred in June 2014 at a house they shared at Soweto-on-Sea near Gqeberha.

In 2018, the victim's younger sister was playing with old books at home when she discovered a letter written by the victim. She gave it to their mother, who confronted the young girl.

“The minor, who was seven at the time of the offence, admitted she had been raped by the two brothers. The mother then confronted them [the brothers], but they denied the allegations,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

The victim’s mother reported the matter to the police and the brothers were arrested.

Prosecutor Wonga Jita led the evidence of the victim, who testified that after school she would go to her aunt's house, where the older brother lived.

“Whenever her aunt was not around, the man would sexually assault her on multiple occasions. On one occasion, the younger brother visited the house and the older brother instructed him to rape her, which he did.”

The 32-year-old, who was an adult at the time of the offence, was sentenced to life imprisonment, while the 20-year-old who was a minor at the time, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Suspended sentence for cop who assaulted suspect during investigation

A police sergeant from Senekal in the Free State who assaulted a 21-year-old man in January last year was on Monday sentenced to a fine of R5,000 or ...
News
2 hours ago

The town where rape is a sentence served by women

Sexual violence is 'a part of life' in the small Eastern Cape town of Matatiele, where seven-year-old 'Cwecwe' was allegedly raped at school
News
1 day ago

Life imprisonment for Pretoria man who raped man in cemetery 10 years ago

The Pretoria regional court  has sentenced Mpho Mokoena to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a 35-year-old man in Silverton 10 years ago.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  2. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  3. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa
  4. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  5. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Boxing | Lerena WBC title defence to be staged in SA
Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case | Reuters