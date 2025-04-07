South Africa

City seeks clarity on rules for 45km/h e-bikes classified as 'motor vehicles'

07 April 2025 - 11:52 By TIMESLIVE
There has been an explosion of electric pedal bikes on city streets. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jubjob

While welcoming a boom in the use of electric pedal cycles, the City of Cape Town's portfolio committee on safety and security is seeking clarity from the national transport minister about the practical implications of legislation classing some of them as a “motor vehicle”. 

The change was introduced by amendments to the National Road Traffic Act, assented to in December 2024, which in a nutshell classifies any electric pedal cycle capable of operating in excess of 45km/h as a motor vehicle. 

“By law, a motor vehicle travelling on a public road must be registered/licensed and the driver must have a licence for that class of vehicle,” said the city. 

“The committee will write to the national minister of transport to request further guidance on the practical application of the amendment for electric pedal cycles, so that we may: create awareness among affected road users, sensitise staff who will be tasked with enforcement and consider any potential changes to the city's traffic bylaw that may be required.” 

The city welcomed the amendment, given the increasing number of electric cycles on the roads, but said it was critical to have a clear understanding of the expectations around it. 

In the meantime, authorities said e-bike riders had to obey the rules of the road such as stopping at red traffic lights, giving way to pedestrians with right of way at crossings, wearing proper safety gear and not riding on freeways or pavements. 

“Among the more common transgressions our traffic officers find are cyclists entering roads in a manner that is unsafe and riding on pavements,” the city added. 

TimesLIVE

