South Africa

KZN man accused of stabbing grandmother in the neck allegedly killed by angry mob

07 April 2025 - 17:13
Balram said the RUSA crew were informed that a man had stabbed his grandmother in the neck during an argument.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly stabbed his grandmother, 61, in the neck on Sunday has been killed in an alleged mob justice incident. 

According to security company Reaction Unit South Africa, community members from Mountview apprehended the 24-year-old suspect on Monday morning and allegedly started assaulting him. They allegedly bound his hands and legs with a rope and beat him to death with sticks and whips.

The caller informed the controller that a mob of about 50 people were assaulting the man.
Reaction Unit South Africa

“On arrival, it was established that he was fatally injured and died before the arrival of first responders. The deceased allegedly had a history of violence towards his grandmother,” Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said. 

Officers from the company had been called out at 4.21pm on Sunday to a property on Jacaranda Avenue. Balram said the Rusa crew were informed that a man had stabbed his grandmother in the neck during an argument. It was alleged he was demanding money to purchase drugs.

The injured woman had been taken to hospital, he said.

Free State man allegedly beats girlfriend to death after accusing her of cheating on him

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for murder after his girlfriend was beaten to death in the early hours of Sunday in Brandfort in the Free State.
1 day ago

Taxi-related shooting: Three killed in Soweto

The victims belong to a taxi association.
6 hours ago

No fixed address: Joburg family murder suspect disowned by father

A Johannesburg man accused of murdering his mother and brother by stabbing them with a knife multiple times has nowhere to live because his father ...
4 days ago
