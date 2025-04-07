The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of certain Mercedes-Benz GLE (W167) models, citing safety concerns linked to a high-voltage starter generator fault.
The NCC said the recall affects vehicles produced from 2022 to date. Mercedes-Benz South Africa told the commission the issue stems from the “vehicle's processor in the control unit of the high-voltage starter generator” which “may experience sporadic overload”.
“Consequently, the system's monitoring function might incorrectly detect a faulty component in the high-voltage starter alternator,” the NCC said. In such cases, the generator's functions may be deactivated, possibly leading to “an unexpected loss of propulsion power without warning”, thereby increasing the risk of an accident.
Hear the commission's Phetho Ntaba:
Mercedes-Benz GLE recalled over risk of sudden power loss
Image: Unsplash
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of certain Mercedes-Benz GLE (W167) models, citing safety concerns linked to a high-voltage starter generator fault.
The NCC said the recall affects vehicles produced from 2022 to date. Mercedes-Benz South Africa told the commission the issue stems from the “vehicle's processor in the control unit of the high-voltage starter generator” which “may experience sporadic overload”.
“Consequently, the system's monitoring function might incorrectly detect a faulty component in the high-voltage starter alternator,” the NCC said. In such cases, the generator's functions may be deactivated, possibly leading to “an unexpected loss of propulsion power without warning”, thereby increasing the risk of an accident.
Hear the commission's Phetho Ntaba:
A total of 54 affected vehicles have been identified in South Africa with others possibly exported to Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini.
The NCC has urged affected consumers to book their vehicles in with any authorised Mercedes-Benz dealer for a free replacement of the faulty component.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d
REVIEW | Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d stands for diesel excellence
Checkers recalls fresh Deli hummus from its shelves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos