New taxi patrol terror

“I am releasing my team tomorrow [Monday] that oversees operations so we can get to the bottom of this. We can’t have this kind of arrangement where people bully others, we don’t want that. That is what Santaco is against and we cannot promote it. We cannot allow having individuals who think they are bigger than the organisation.”
Last year, a similar incident sparked outrage after a minibus driver contracted to a college was left traumatised when rogue taxi operators took his vehicle and demanded R15,000 for its release. They accused him of stealing their business.
At the time, Bheki Nkosi of Matsulu in Mpumalanga had picked up 14 college students from a farewell event when they were stopped by gun-toting taxi patrollers along the N4.
The owner of the minibus taxi that was blocked in Refilwe township told Sowetan he was part of the Refilwe Cullinan Taxi Association and had been transporting people to work on a special arrangement for more than seven years.
“Some association members started stopping us and forcing people to start paying cash, which is not fair because there is no place in the country where such arrangements are not made,” the owner said.
“At first, they said we can only transport people wearing their work uniform, such as people working at Pick n Pay. But some people wearing uniforms were not allowed to use the transport.”
Another owner, who also belongs to the association, said she had to witness her passengers being stranded.
“I transport domestic workers to work. I have been in this business for years and have always had such arrangements [month-end payments] with some in the community,” she said.
“The residents had approached me after I bought my vehicles and asked me to transport them to work, which I have been doing for years. Now that this has been stopped, how am I going to afford to pay my vehicle debts?”
Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said police in Cullinan had not received any complaints about the taxi operators nor had anyone opened a case of intimidation or assault.
“Please advise them to come forward and open cases for investigation,” she said.
New taxi patrol terror
Workers forced out of transport to work by intimidation tactics
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A group of employees were pulled out of their pre-arranged transport by armed men wearing taxi association reflector jackets and left stranded on the side of the road on Friday.
The workers had organised private transport to ferry them from their homes in Refilwe township, near Cullinan, east of Pretoria, to work. The taxi patrollers accused them of harming their business and directed them to a nearby taxi rank.
The incident is the latest act of intimidation by taxi patrollers in the area targeting private vehicles and shuttle services transporting commuters to work.
On Friday, a Sowetan team watched as some workers were left stranded on the side of the road after taxi patrollers ordered them out of their vehicle.
Some went to hitchhike far from the taxi rank, while others waited to see if their pre-arranged transport would come to collect them.
The workers told Sowetan the intimidation started last Tuesday when members of the Refilwe Cullinan Taxi Association stopped vehicles to check whether they came from the taxi rank.
They said the minibus taxis they used provided a service that allowed them to pay at the end of the month when they received their salaries.
The arrangement has been abruptly halted by the taxi operators.
A woman, who was forced out a vehicle on Friday, said she had to walk to work the day before.
“I work with a disabled child, and I have to be at work early,” the visibly angry woman said.
“Yesterday I had to walk from here to work because I did not have money to take a taxi. They [taxi marshals] said if I call my [boss] to come and fetch me, they won’t allow me to get into her car because they expect me to pay.”
Another woman said: “I have a child and my budget does not allow me to take the taxi at the rank. If I take a normal taxi, it would mean I spend more than R800 a month, but with the arrangement we have with the other taxis, I pay R500 a month.”
SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson in Tshwane MacDonald Makata said the patrollers’ actions were illegal.
