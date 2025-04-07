South Africa

Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb

07 April 2025 - 18:41 By Kim Swartz
Suctioning trucks clearing up overflowing water in low-lying streets in Table View. File photo.
Image: Councillor Sue van der Linde/Facebook

Some residents of a low-lying Cape Town suburb needed to be evacuated as a sewage pump station malfunction sent rivers of effluent into their homes.

The city's water and sanitation directorate's teams were dispatched to the Table View east sewer pump station after it overflowed on Friday evening.

An inspection revealed the drywell at the station had flooded after one of the two operational pumps experienced a loose driveshaft, causing a second overloaded pump to trip. A third pump, at the time, was out for maintenance.

Councillor Sue van der Linde said in a post shared with residents on Monday via Facebook the city's fire and rescue service was deployed to help trapped residents.

“[A member of the sewer services] is going to block off the sewage ... and get the levels down. For the health of the residents, we are going to be evacuating them from their houses,” she added.

TimesLIVE will update this article with comment from the city when received.

TimesLIVE

