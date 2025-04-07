South Africa

Suspended sentence for cop who assaulted suspect during investigation

07 April 2025 - 15:58 By TimesLIVE
The NPA says the conviction reinforces the principle that no-one is above the law and abuse of power will not be tolerated. Stock photo
Image: 123RF

A police sergeant from Senekal in the Free State who assaulted a 21-year-old man in January last year was on Monday sentenced to a fine of R5,000 or six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years. 

The Senekal magistrate's court found Sechaba April Motaung, 38, guilty of common assault.

Kamogelo Malebu Motete was assaulted by the accused on January 12 2024.

“According to the evidence presented in court, the complainant was on his way to town when he was called back home by Motaung. Upon arrival, he was questioned about alleged stolen money, searched, dragged to a police van and slapped across the face by the accused,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

The outcome of the internal departmental process remains pending.

This conviction reinforces the principle that no-one is above the law and abuse of power will not be tolerated.”

