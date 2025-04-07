South Africa

Taxi-related shooting: Three killed in Soweto

07 April 2025 - 12:24 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The victims are all taxi association members. File image
The victims are all taxi association members. File image
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after three men were shot dead at the Zulu Drive and Nape Avenue intersection in Mofolo, Soweto, on Monday.

Spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said shots were fired at about 8am from a silver-grey vehicle towards a Toyota Corolla, killing three men.

The shooting is believed to be taxi-related, Kweza said.

“The victims belong to a taxi association.

“All possibilities will be investigated.

“The SAPS urges anyone with information that can assist with the investigations to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on the MySAPS App, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Time to tackle taxi violence

Thanks to ineffectual regulation and enforcement, the minibus taxi industry has morphed into a Frankenstein monster
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Minibus taxi mafia must be crushed

Unless the minibus taxi industry is brought to heel, South Africa will have no formal bus or rail services, writes William Gumede
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Taxi-bus violence: deals on route sharing, competitive pricing models needed to avert conflict, says expert

This as two Rea Vaya bus drivers were murdered in Johannesburg and arson was reported at Putco and NTI depots in Mpumalanga and the North West
News
1 month ago

Four people killed, student and two others wounded in shooting at Doornfontein taxi rank

The crime will be investigated by the police's taxi violence unit.
News
2 weeks ago

Driver recalls man who shot woman had boarded bus the previous day

The shooter used cash for his trip on Tuesday but on Wednesday used a trip tag
News
9 months ago

Two taximen among Braamfontein shooting victims, association puzzled about motive

The two men shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Braamfontein on Thursday were longstanding members of a Johannesburg taxi association but why they ...
News
1 year ago

Taxi associations in Soweto stop Rea Vaya feeder buses from operating

Patrol vehicles belonging to different taxi associations in Soweto flooded the Thokoza Park Rea Vaya station and bus stops on Thursday morning, ...
News
1 month ago

Wheels come off government’s R77bn transport programme

Sixteen years and R55-billion later, the government's much-hailed “revolutionary” bus-rapid transit (BRT) system is going nowhere slowly.
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  2. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  3. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa
  4. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa
  5. Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case | Reuters
Second child dies in Texas measles outbreak | Reuters