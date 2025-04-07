Houses in “super luxury” areas were consistently on the market for the longest time in each of the six years.
Overall, properties have spent more time on the market, rising from 79 days in 2019 to 97 in 2024, according to Lightstone data.
Ivins-Downes said the extended time properties have spent on the market since 2019 is indicative of broader trends in buyer and seller behaviour. In 2024, particularly strong activity was seen in the “affordable” and “mid-value areas”, she said.
“While Johannesburg’s residential property market has faced challenges in recent years, we have seen a promising uptick in sales volumes in 2024. The increase in activity compared with 2023, even if modest, signals there may be more optimism in the market in future.”
These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers
Image: Sarah De Pina/Sunday Times
Data analysis of Johannesburg’s residential property market over the past six years has revealed the suburbs where the most houses are sold as well as those where homes are snapped up the quickest.
Discovery in Roodepoort is the quickest selling of Johannesburg’s suburbs at 52 days on the market, followed by Amorosa in Roodepoort (54) and Bassonia (57) in Johannesburg’s southern suburbs, said Hayley Ivins-Downes, Lightstone's managing executive for the real estate cluster.
Bryanston in Sandton topped the number of properties sold at 157, which took an average of 108 days to sell. Parkhurst was next (84 properties, 70 days on the market) and Douglasdale was third (79 properties sold, 77 days on average on the market).
See other suburbs rounding out the top 10 in each category:
Image: Lightstone
