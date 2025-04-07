South Africa

These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers

07 April 2025 - 13:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Northcliff water tower with the Sandton skyline in the distance. File photo.
The Northcliff water tower with the Sandton skyline in the distance. File photo.
Image: Sarah De Pina/Sunday Times

Data analysis of Johannesburg’s residential property market over the past six years has revealed the suburbs where the most houses are sold as well as those where homes are snapped up the quickest.

Discovery in Roodepoort is the quickest selling of Johannesburg’s suburbs at 52 days on the market, followed by Amorosa in Roodepoort (54) and Bassonia (57) in Johannesburg’s southern suburbs, said Hayley Ivins-Downes, Lightstone's managing executive for the real estate cluster.

Bryanston in Sandton topped the number of properties sold at 157, which took an average of 108 days to sell. Parkhurst was next (84 properties, 70 days on the market) and Douglasdale was third (79 properties sold, 77 days on average on the market).

See other suburbs rounding out the top 10 in each category:

Time on the market for fastest selling and biggest selling suburbs in 2024.
Time on the market for fastest selling and biggest selling suburbs in 2024.
Image: Lightstone

Houses in “super luxury” areas were consistently on the market for the longest time in each of the six years.

Overall, properties have spent more time on the market, rising from 79 days in 2019 to 97 in 2024, according to Lightstone data.

Ivins-Downes said the extended time properties have spent on the market since 2019 is indicative of broader trends in buyer and seller behaviour. In 2024, particularly strong activity was seen in the “affordable” and “mid-value areas”, she said.

“While Johannesburg’s residential property market has faced challenges in recent years, we have seen a promising uptick in sales volumes in 2024. The increase in activity compared with 2023, even if modest, signals there may be more optimism in the market in future.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More single women buying their own homes

A majority of new home loan applications in the second quarter of 2024 were from first-time homeowners, with more women buying property than men, ...
Business Times
8 months ago

Budget’s welcome boost for aspirant homeowners

Players in the property market have welcomed the more generous transfer duty exemption announced in the budget, saying it will benefit first-time ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

House price boom predicted

Lower interest rates and improving economic sentiment seen as driving growth
Business Times
2 months ago

No repairs yet at shuttered Joburg metro centre

Almost two years after it had shut its doors, the City of Johannesburg’s head office, which used to house more than 3,000 employees, sits empty with ...
News
1 day ago

EXPLAINED: Why repaired sinkholes reappear and how to fix them correctly the first time

The Johannesburg Roads Agency has yet to repair a massive sinkhole on Loch Avenue in Parktown and the hole is growing in size.
News
5 days ago

Trophy homes in Western Cape snapped up for millions in January

Demand is high for Cape Town’s sought-after Atlantic Seaboard — notably for prime luxury properties with waiting list of local and international ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  2. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  3. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa
  4. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa
  5. Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case | Reuters
Second child dies in Texas measles outbreak | Reuters