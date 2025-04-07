South Africa

WATCH | Gwijo songs: township kids’ anthems in neglected parks

TimesLIVE visits Soweto to observe what youth get up to during school holidays

07 April 2025 - 12:39 By Kabelo Mokoena and Thandolwethu Radebe
Teachers and pupils started their first-term break when the academic year came to a halt a week ago, giving children the opportunity to enjoy additional free time, especially during the day after most parents leave for work.

When TimesLIVE visited Soweto to observe what young people get up to during school holidays, many children were in parks, some of which are in poor condition.

Young boys play soccer at a disowned and abandoned park during their free time while on school holidays.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

On every street, children were finding creative ways to get through the day,  from riding bicycles on busy main roads to playing soccer on streets without adults monitoring their activities. 

Some corners had groups of teenagers gathered around a hookah pipe, puffing thick smoke into the air. 

Music seemed to be another fun activity, with some singin amagwijo, a call-and-response style of collective singing.

TimesLIVE

