South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

07 April 2025 - 09:56 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Evidence on alleged confession delayed in Joshlin Smith trial

The hearing of further evidence and cross-examination of a witness regarding the alleged confession made by one of the men accused of having a hand ...
News
2 days ago

‘Kelly told me nothing about money’: video footage of alleged confession by Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis

The trial within a trial trying to assess the admissibility of the alleged confessions made by some of the accused in the kidnapping and human ...
News
2 days ago

Doctor testifies in Joshlin Smith trial if accused was assaulted he would have more severe injuries

The doctor who examined one of the accused in the Joshlin Smith's kidnapping and human trafficking case testified in court on Thursday that when he ...
News
3 days ago
Most read

Latest Videos

