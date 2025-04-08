South Africa

Boy, 13, charged with shooting cousin in the face with dad's gun

Father charged with negligent handling of a firearm

08 April 2025 - 17:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The teenager stole the safe's key from a wardrobe and took his father's gun.
The teenager stole the safe's key from a wardrobe and took his father's gun.
Image: 123RF

A 13-year-old Mpumalanga boy has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his 15-year-old cousin in the face on Saturday. 

It also surfaced that the suspect was playing with a firearm when the unfortunate incident occurred, wherein the firearm was discharged, hitting the cousin.
Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the teenager stole the safe's key from a wardrobe and took his father's gun.

“It also surfaced that the suspect was playing with a firearm when the unfortunate incident occurred, wherein the firearm was discharged, hitting the cousin in the cheek. The victim was taken to hospital and the suspect was taken to the police station,” she said.

Ndubane said the father has been charged with negligent handling of a firearm.

The suspect was released in to the care of his parents, and he is expected to appear at the Mkobola magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder. 

SowetanLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Former cop in dock in connection with murder of girlfriend’s daughter South Africa
  2. Seven suspects aged 24 to 79 arrested in connection with rapes of minors in a ... South Africa
  3. No fixed address: Joburg family murder suspect disowned by father South Africa

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  4. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  5. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa

Latest Videos

Can you get a 7-seater on a R3 000p/m budget?| Land Rover Discovery 4, Ford ...
All Eyes on Tunisia: Downs Set for Second Leg Clash! 🇹🇳💪 | Press Conference