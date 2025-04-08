South Africa

GP ePanic button is free, do not pay those soliciting a fee

08 April 2025 - 06:48 By TimesLIVE
The GP anti-crime app is funded by government.
Image: Play/GoogleStore

A group from Tshwane is in hot water after telling residents to pay a fee to access the Gauteng government's crime-fighting panic button app.

"The scammers or thieves move around our townships and claim to be working for the department of e-government and solicit money from people to help them download the Gauteng panic button app. We have learnt of scammers around Mamelodi in Tshwane," said Sithembiso Ndlovu, spokesperson for the department. 

MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini urged residents to be vigilant and to report suspicious activities related to the app.

"We would appreciate your cooperation," he said.

"Appropriate action will be taken against people committing this fraud as it is a criminal offence to commit fraud, scam or steal."

The app is free to Gauteng residents. The “Gauteng Panic Button” is available for download on smartphones and can be found on Google Play or the App Store.

