A group from Tshwane is in hot water after telling residents to pay a fee to access the Gauteng government's crime-fighting panic button app.
"The scammers or thieves move around our townships and claim to be working for the department of e-government and solicit money from people to help them download the Gauteng panic button app. We have learnt of scammers around Mamelodi in Tshwane," said Sithembiso Ndlovu, spokesperson for the department.
MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini urged residents to be vigilant and to report suspicious activities related to the app.
"We would appreciate your cooperation," he said.
"Appropriate action will be taken against people committing this fraud as it is a criminal offence to commit fraud, scam or steal."
The app is free to Gauteng residents. The “Gauteng Panic Button” is available for download on smartphones and can be found on Google Play or the App Store.
TimesLIVE
GP ePanic button is free, do not pay those soliciting a fee
Image: Play/GoogleStore
A group from Tshwane is in hot water after telling residents to pay a fee to access the Gauteng government's crime-fighting panic button app.
"The scammers or thieves move around our townships and claim to be working for the department of e-government and solicit money from people to help them download the Gauteng panic button app. We have learnt of scammers around Mamelodi in Tshwane," said Sithembiso Ndlovu, spokesperson for the department.
MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini urged residents to be vigilant and to report suspicious activities related to the app.
"We would appreciate your cooperation," he said.
"Appropriate action will be taken against people committing this fraud as it is a criminal offence to commit fraud, scam or steal."
The app is free to Gauteng residents. The “Gauteng Panic Button” is available for download on smartphones and can be found on Google Play or the App Store.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
The app that can save women’s lives
REVIEW | Is Gauteng’s e-panic button by Lesufi a step forward in emergency response?
CCTV cameras, upgraded car plates and more to combat crime in Gauteng
LISTEN | Mobile applications play pivotal role in the fight against GBV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos