Instrument approach procedures approved for bigger airports

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved instrument approach procedures at eight airports, the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) announced on Tuesday.
It said critical flight approach procedures were submitted to the CAA as part of maintenance and have since been approved.
ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane said the approval includes instrument approach procedures at OR Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, Dawie Stuurman International Airport (Gqeberha), Cape Town International Airport, Polokwane International Airport, Lanseria International Airport, George Airport and King Phalo Airport (East London).
ATNS, in collaboration with the ministerial intervention team appointed by the transport minister Barbara Creecy, has prioritised the maintenance of critical Instrument Flight Procedures to ensure key network airports are equipped with essential approach procedures.
However, procedures at Richards Bay Airport, Upington Airport and Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein have not yet been maintained and will be suspended from Tuesday.
This means these three airports will only be accessible during visual meteorological conditions, with no access permitted during poor visibility.
Morokane said ATNS would prioritise the maintenance of procedures at these airports to ensure operations during adverse weather conditions could be restored as soon as possible.
Ten air traffic controllers have accepted job offers and will join the organisation progressively over the next few months, augmenting capacity to deliver on the commitment to airspace safety and efficiency.
“The recruitment process is ongoing for critical skills,” he said.
