South Africa

Correction: Man shot dead in Wynberg magistrate's court was an accused

Police do not yet have a motive as they continue their investigation

08 April 2025 - 18:18
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police said the motive for the attack formed part of its investigation and no arrests were made. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

A man was shot dead in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday morning.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” police said in a statement.

Police said the motive for the attack formed part of its investigation and no arrests were made.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it had been informed that the deceased was an accused who had appeared at Court D. 

The City of Cape Town informed residents that the Wynberg municipal court, which is in the magistrate’s court complex in Church Street, was closed for the rest of the day.

The city said the Wynberg municipal court might be open again on Wednesday. However, it advised the public to first phone to check.

* This article has been amended to reflect that the man who was killed was not a witness but an accused 

TimesLIVE

