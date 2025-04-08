South Africa

One person dead after boat capsizes on KZN south coast

08 April 2025 - 09:16
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
One person died when a boat capsized off Park Rynie on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
Image: SUPPLIED

One person was killed when a boat capsized in the sea off Park Rynie on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said IPSS responded to the Rocky Bay Ski Boat Club after the boat carrying five people capsized in the morning.

“One occupant was declared deceased at the scene. The other four occupants sustained minor injuries and after being evaluated by IPSS Medical Rescue they chose not to be transported to hospital.”

TimesLIVE

