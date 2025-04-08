South Africa

POLL | What do you think of proposed regulations on private security?

08 April 2025 - 12:30 By TIMESLIVE
Proposed amendments to prohibit security officers from using 'prohibited weapons' have sparked criticism. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ufabizphoto

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has proposed amendments to the Private Security Industry Regulation Act, which will bar security guards from using “prohibited weapons” such as tasers, teargas, water cannons, sponge grenades, rubber/plastic bullets “and other weapons that may harm civilians”, Business Day reported.

The private security industry employs more than 580,000 personnel compared to the 180,000 employed by the police service.

Security officers may not use a weapon in incidents classified as crowd management, such as protests, unless the use of such weapons is authorised and permitted in terms of the law. They may also be restricted from carrying firearms in public spaces such as taxi ranks, cemeteries, shopping malls, schools and stadiums.

The proposed regulations have sparked criticism, with some raising concerns about their potential impact on private security operations.

Civil rights organisation Free SA called the draft regulations “vague, unworkable and a serious threat to public safety”. More than 12,000 public objections have been submitted through its platform.

“The proposed regulations would make it nearly impossible for security firms to operate effectively,” said Free SA spokesperson Reuben Coetzer.

