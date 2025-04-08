Two superette robbery suspects were stopped in their tracks when one was caught inside the store and his accomplice was hoodwinked into driving into the waiting arms of Cape Town police.
The city's law enforcement officers were alerted on Monday night by a security officer of a business robbery at the store in Voortrekker Road, Bellville.
“The business owner had bravely caught one suspect in the shop while the rest got away. The information given was the vehicle involved in the robbery was roaming around. The officers together with police went to the shop,” said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
“Together they devised a trap to catch the remaining suspects by telling the captured suspect to ask his cohorts to collect him while the officers lie in wait.
“The car came driving slowly towards the shop, and when the suspect saw the officers he drove off and they gave chase.”
A firearm with eight live rounds of ammunition was found under the driver's seat.
The 32-year-old suspect from Northpine was arrested and taken to Bellville police station.
Quick-thinking shop owner, cops outsmart robbers in Cape Town
Image: Supplied
Two superette robbery suspects were stopped in their tracks when one was caught inside the store and his accomplice was hoodwinked into driving into the waiting arms of Cape Town police.
The city's law enforcement officers were alerted on Monday night by a security officer of a business robbery at the store in Voortrekker Road, Bellville.
“The business owner had bravely caught one suspect in the shop while the rest got away. The information given was the vehicle involved in the robbery was roaming around. The officers together with police went to the shop,” said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
“Together they devised a trap to catch the remaining suspects by telling the captured suspect to ask his cohorts to collect him while the officers lie in wait.
“The car came driving slowly towards the shop, and when the suspect saw the officers he drove off and they gave chase.”
A firearm with eight live rounds of ammunition was found under the driver's seat.
The 32-year-old suspect from Northpine was arrested and taken to Bellville police station.
